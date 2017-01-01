The Detroit Pistons win in Miami, 107-98

The Detroit Pistons started the new year right with a comeback victory over the Miami Heat, 107-98.

Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Andre Drummond were phenomenal in Detroit’s win Sunday night.

After trailing early to the Miami Heat, the three starters slowly led the Pistons back into the game and, eventually, to a victory.

Drummond performed the best with energy all over the court as Jackson and Caldwell-Pope could not miss with a combined 50 points.

Even though Miami was out with most of their starters, Detroit is one game closer to .500 and now travels home to take on the Indiana Pacers Tuesday.

Reggie Jackson PG, Detroit Pistons A Reggie Jackson was great Sunday night against the Miami Heat. Jackson scored 27 points on 10-17 shooting, dished out four assists, and also added two rebounds. Jackson also pushed the floor and ultimately kept the Pistons in the game, leading his team to a 107-98 win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG, Detroit Pistons A Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was HOT Sunday night. Finishing with 23 points, Caldwell-Pope went 9-15 on the field and 4-7 for three. Additionally, Caldwell-Pope recorded 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Marcus Morris SF, Detroit Pistons C+ Marcus Morris performed decent Sunday night in Miami. Coming back from a brief knee injury, Morris scored 11 points and only recorded one rebound. Fans may believe replacing Morris with Harris is best for the Pistons, though Morris does provide leadership among the young Detroit squad.

Jon Leuer PF, Detroit Pistons D+ Jon Leuer was nonexistent in Detroit’s win over Miami. In 28 minutes, Leuer scored two points, dished three assists, and boarded three rebounds. Even though he had little to do in Sunday night’s victory, Leuer is solid defensively and performs well when needed for the Pistons.

Andre Drummond C, Detroit Pistons A+ Andre Drummond played his best game of the season in the Piston’s win over Miami. As the big man scored 25 and grabbed 18 boards, Drummond was most impressive with the energy he brought on the floor. Along with Jackson, Drummond ultimately led the Pistons to a comeback win Sunday night against the Heat.

Ish Smith PG, Detroit Pistons C- Ish Smith, statistically, was not impressive Sunday night against the Miami Heat. The point guard was scoreless on 0-7 shooting, recorded 4 rebounds, and only managed 2 assists. Fortunately, Smith made up for his inability to score by pushing the ball and providing energy off the bench Detroit desperately needed early on.

Stanley Johnson SF, Detroit Pistons D Stanley Johnson was quiet Sunday night against the Heat. Johnson, like Ish Smith, was scoreless off one shot and recorded three rebounds. Even though Johnson wasn’t anything spectacular, he wasn’t a liability, either, for the Detroit Pistons.

Tobias Harris PF, Detroit Pistons B+ Tobias Harris had a quiet though solid game for the Detroit Pistons. The forward went 5-13 with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Since being replaced by Jon Leuer on the starting squad, Harris has maintained his quality play and proven coming off the bench does not affect his effort.

Aaron Baynes C, Detroit Pistons D- Aaron Baynes was ineffective for the Detroit Pistons. The backup center only played nine minutes due to injury and only recorded two points and four rebounds.

This article originally appeared on