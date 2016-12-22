The Detroit Pistons partner with the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation

The Detroit Pistons took the time to make some kids’ holiday season brighter this week, joining forces with the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation.

The Detroit Pistons have long had a desire to have a positive impact on the youth of Metro Detroit, and since Tom Gores took ownership of the team, that impact has spread to the Flint community as well.

The Pistons took some time this week to join forces with the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing toys to kids from families who cannot buy them gifts for Christmas.

The Gores family has been associated with the foundation since 2009 and has provided over 75,000 toys to more than 30,000 children, and since 2006 has helped provide over 92,000 toys to families unable to provide for their own.

Thanks to the Pistons and Tom Gores, the weight on thousands of families in the Detroit and Flint areas who are unable to give presents to their kids this holiday season was lifted.

Gores and the Pistons donated another 13,000 toys and 1,400 bicycles to kids in the area, and held an event at Eastern Market in Detroit along with the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation.

Gores spoke on behalf of his family about what the Toys For Tots Foundation means to the family and to the children of Michigan:

“The holidays should be a special time for kids and their families and we want to help brighten up the season. We have been working with Toys For Tots for a long time. It’s an incredible organization that makes a huge impact this time of year. We’re proud to work together to bring more hope and happiness to the lives of Michigan’s children.”

On behalf of the Foundation, President and CEO Lt. Gen. Pete Osman expressed their gratitude to the Pistons and the Gores family for their support.

“Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves. With the generous donation from Mr. Gores, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who might otherwise have been forgotten. After all, every child deserves a little Christmas.”

Thanks to the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation, the Gores family, and the Detroit Pistons, thousands of children who may have received no Christmas at all will indeed receive a little Christmas of their own.

