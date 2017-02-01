The Denver Nuggets Should Not Listen To Trade Offers For Now

The Denver Nuggets have found a formula that has been benefiting them the last couple of weeks.

Earlier this season, I would have on board for a trade that would have benefited the Denver Nuggets.

Right now though, the Denver Nuggets should see what they can do with what they have. With their recent success, and the rise of Nikola Jokic, it makes no sense to disrupt the chemistry this team seems to have formulated since the London trip. Sure, Cleveland may want Jameer Nelson, but even he has been killing it lately.

To put it in simpler terms, if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. Cleveland is doing all they can to win a second title right now, so conducting business with them probably would not benefit Denver in the long run.

Cleveland is going to try to get what they need without giving up what is necessary for Denver to continue towards a playoff spot. Therefore, do not think about trading anyone right now, especially if the team continues to play well.

Now, if things start to go south, then it may not hurt to listen to some trade offers before the deadline. Many teams will try to take advantage of this Denver squad, so Connelly needs to be aggressive if he does decide to bargain with someone.

He needs to show that the Nuggets are not an organization to step on. As of right now, there is no need to disrupt the flow this Nuggets squad seems to possess.

A trade right now seems like it would be two steps back and one step forward, unless we are talking about a LeBron-like caliber player.

However, we all know that will not happen, so let’s just enjoy the ride with this young Denver squad for now.

