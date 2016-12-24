The Decreasing Value of Nerlens Noel

The Sixers have to make a trade, but Philadelphia 76ers center Nerlens Noel’s recent actions have resulted in his value around the league depreciating.

Ever since the offseason, Philadelphia 76ers center Nerlens Noel‘s trade value has decreased more and more. At this point, it seems like the 76ers may only be able to trade him for very little. This is disappointing, since we gave our bright, young, All-Star point guard, Jrue Holiday in return for him back in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Recently, the Kentucky big man has been taken (for the most part) out of the rotation, as reported by Bob Cooney of the Philadelphia Daily News. This, perhaps, is the results of Noel speaking out against the team and management several times. Noel said that it is “crazy” that he only played eight minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. The 22-year-old also said that he is “too good” to only be playing eight minutes.

This poor attitude may be a sign that Noel is not willing to compete against Jahlil Okafor, Ersan Ilyasova and Dario Saric for the spot next to Joel Embiid. He clearly wants out of the situation, but recently, Joel Embiid called Noel his “best friend,” maybe a little hint at who Embiid wants to stay. Either way, if the 76ers wants to be a competitive team they’ll need to trade one of the two, Noel or Okafor.

Another reason as to why Noel’s value is decreasing is due to the fact that his contract is expiring this summer. With the salary cap sky rocketing last year, Noel will be looking to net a cool $20 million or more a year. Whichever team he is on at that time will be able to match any other since he is a restricted free agent. But are teams willing to pay astronomical money for a player who struggles offensively and suffers with injuries?

Going more in depth into the recent injuries that Noel has suffered, he has only participated in three games this year. The disgruntled center opted to have a “minor elective arthroscopic procedure” on his left knee back in late October and has only recently returned after initially suffering a left groin strain before experiencing soreness in the knee during rehab. In his first game back against the Detroit Pistons, Noel suffered a day-to-day ankle injury. Although not a significant injury, it’s another one added to his already concerning injury history.

Lastly, Nerlens Noel doesn’t offer the offensive game of a modern day big man, limited to how the 76ers or his next team can use him. Noel get’s the bulk of his point through dunks, put backs and alley-oops. Having almost next to no shooting from 15 feet and further. Noel makes his money on the defensive end, but if he continues to suffer with lower body injuries he may lose his athleticism really quick.

Nerlens Noel’s value has gone from potentially getting the Nets’ pick from Boston to simply getting a role player. It’s sad to see of quickly it has dropped but it’s understandable with how Noel has acted the last few weeks.

