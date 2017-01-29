The Celtics Should Make a Move For Anthony Davis Before the Deadline

Solidifying a center is a must for the Celtics

It’s the end of January, the trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Boston Celtics need a true starting center, Anthony Davis to the Celtics has a nice ring to it.

Now is a better time than any to make a blockbuster move, and what better target than Davis of the Pelicans. It is no secret that the Celtics have been improving off of their weak spots, and are on the way to claiming the second seed in the east, but they need that one final piece to give them a certain shot at contention.

The Celtics currently hold the rights to the Nets’ first round draft pick, and as of late, has been an attribute that makes them a strong trade partner.

The Nets currently have the worst record in the league, giving their pick the best shot at being the 1st overall in the draft. The Celtics could package a deal including the pick, and a couple players for Davis, creating a big 3 of Davis, Horford, and Thomas.

Having Davis as the starting center would give Horford the ability to play as a power forward full time, allowing him to perform in his natural position.

The Celtics have lately been viewed as the team that is in need of a ‘real superstar’ and Davis can be that star that the public so desperately desires, even though Thomas is a superstar of his own.

Davis is a young player that would serve well under the coaching expertise of Brad Stevens. It has been known that Davis has had his struggles with injury but when healthy, he is everything that a team would need out of a center, including a defensive juggernaut.

This move is one that would come at a good price, as well as add a player that would expand the Celtics’ opportunities and give the team an upgrade on both ends of the floor.

If Anthony Davis were to be sent to Boston, the Celtics would have enough assets to not only control the second seed, but be the best chance at dethroning King James.

