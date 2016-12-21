The Boston Celtics Play Rock-Paper-Scissors To Make Game Decisions

The NBA’s Boston Celtics have come up with an interesting way to make certain game decisions: playing rock-paper-scissors.

Every sports team has its disagreements but the NBA‘s Boston Celtics have found a unique way to solve them: games of rock-paper-scissors. Yes, the same game that you played on the playground as a kid.

Fox Sports caught Celtics players Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley engaging in an on-court game of rock-paper-scissors to see who would shoot a late free throw during the team’s recent matchup with the Miami Heat. Crowder won the game, but missed the free throw.

But this wasn’t a gag. Boston’s official social media account later tweeted out a feature that includes Celtics coach Brad Stevens explaining why rock-paper-scissors has become part of the team’s operating procedure. Check it out:

A simple game of rock-paper-scissors is an important part of the Celtics game plan, according to Brad Stevens. Learn why here: pic.twitter.com/NorgGXfmTX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 19, 2016

This is guaranteed to raise some eyebrows, probably including from the Miami Heat players who might have wondered what Crowder and Bradley were up to in the middle of a game. But to Stevens’ point above it’s certainly also a quick and decisive way to make choices.

There’s no real way to argue with the result of a game of rock-paper-scissors, and it’s an innocent game in the middle of a high-pressure sport where sometimes tempers flare. Plus you could keep score and at the end of the season jokingly crown a rock-paper-scissors MVP.

Maybe if this works for the Celtics, other teams will try side games as a method of problem-solving. (Just as long as they don’t try playing any games of Monopoly.)

It’s certainly an unconventional way to make decisions, but if more teams played rock-paper-scissors to solve their differences, the sports world might be a calmer place (or at least a more fun one). For more from the Boston area, visit the Boston section of Local POV here.

