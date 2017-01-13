Despite being constantly involved in trade rumors and after trading away Kyle Korver, the Atlanta Hawks are still getting it done

It seems like nothing can distract the Atlanta Hawks right now. They have won their last seven games. It might’ve been a relatively easy schedule since, but wins are wins.

In fairness, Atlanta did get a key victory over a great San Antonio Spurs team on New Year’s Day. When teams are on a roll like this, it helps build team chemistry, especially with a team that doesn’t look the same as it has in previous seasons.

Having two key players in Al Horford and Jeff Teague depart from the team in the offseason could’ve taken a major toll on the Hawks. Instead, they went and got Dwight Howard, who’s still capable of a double-double on a nightly basis. So far, it seems to be enough to keep their heads above water.

Atlanta is currently 22-16 and 4th in the Eastern Conference. This streak has probably made the Hawks rethink some decisions that they were soon going to make. It may have also played a part in toning down all the trade rumors around the league that they’re involved in.

The Paul Millsap trade rumors came first, then there were the Kyle Korver trade rumors. Once the news surfaced about the Atlanta Hawks wanting to trade Tim Hardaway Jr,. it was assumed that they were trying to blow the whole team up.

At this point, it wouldn’t be smart to have trade rumors up in the air. The Atlanta Hawks are rolling.

Although he is struggling from the field, Paul Millsap is averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assist over this span. Dennis Schroder has continued to prove that’s he’s a starting point guard in this league. During this seven game win streak Schroeder has become a bit more aggressive, averaging 20 points and 6.6 dimes.

The Vertical’s own Adrian Wojnarowski has revealed that Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox told teams that Paul Millsap has been taken off of the trading block.

Sources: Atlanta GM Wes Wilcox has started informing teams today that Paul Millsap is no longer on the trade market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 9, 2017

Just a few days ago, it seemed like the Atlanta Hawks were ready to blow their team up. Now that they’ve been on this winning streak, it feels like these Hawks are finally up to something. Looking ahead two weeks from now, Atlanta’s schedule doesn’t get any tougher. Look for the Hawks to keep flying high if they can keep everything leveled.