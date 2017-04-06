Thabo Sefolosha settles lawsuit against New York City, 5 cops for $4 million

Thabo Sefolosha has reached a $4 million settlement with the city of New York over an incident with police after a game in 2015 that left him with a broken leg.

In a statement confirming the deal, the city explained its stance on settling the lawsuit, in which the Atlanta Hawks forward sought as much as $50 million. Per the AP:

”This settlement is not a concession that Mr. Sefolosha was blameless in this matter and there was no admission of liability by the defendants,” the city Law Department said in a statement. However, it said ”in light of the gravity of his injuries, the potential impact on his career as a professional athlete and the challenge for a jury in sorting out the facts in this incident, the resolution of the case was in the best interests of the city.”

Sefolosha sued the city and five officers over his April 2015 arrest outside 1Oak nightclub in Manhattan. He reportedly had refused to leave the scene where fellow NBA player Chris Copeland had been stabbed, then was thrown to the ground and beaten after calling one of the officers a “midget.”

Sefolosha, who missed the playoffs with a broken leg after the incident, was later cleared of misdemeanor criminal charges.