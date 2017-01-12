Terry Rozier Shows Potential In Win Over Wizards

Playing in his most minutes since December 14, Terry Rozier showed why he is prepared to take the next step in becoming a staple of Boston’s rotation in Wednesday’s win over Washington.

If the Boston Celtics are going to make a blockbuster move and trade the likes of guards Avery Bradley or Marcus Smart for a game-changing All-Star caliber player, general manager Danny Ainge needs to be convinced that Terry Rozier is capable of handling the responsibilities of being the first guard off of the bench.

Against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Rozier exemplified that he is ready to make this leap. Playing 25 minutes in the absence of Bradley due to an achilles injury, the second-year pro impressed to the tune of a team-high +19 plus/minus rating while garnering 11 points on 4-6 shooting from the field and 2-3 shooting from long range. Rozier also crashed the glass hard in the 117-108 win, grabbing four rebounds while also recording a steal and an assist as well with not a single turnover to his name.

The night signified the first time that Rozier had reached double figures in scoring since a loss to the Spurs on December 14th. After struggling with being placed in the doghouse of head coach Brad Stevens for a period of time just weeks ago while being forced to sit out four of the Celtics five games from December 25 to January 3 based on a coach’s decision, Rozier has penciled himself inside of Stevens good graces. With tenacious defense and an aggressive mentality, Rozier earned the opportunity to play the entire fourth quarter on Wednesday night, serving as a major catalyst for the victory.

The key for Rozier was his ambition on the offensive end of the floor. In the face of Wizards point guards John Wall and Trey Burke, Rozier was not afraid to penetrate. All too often, we have witnessed the Louisville product appear tentative, lacking the confidence to put the ball on the floor and create offensive looks for himself. Rozier built the reputation of a scorer while with the Cardinals, and he performs best when his confidence shines. Two minutes after entering Wednesday’s game with Boston trailing by five, Rozier received a screen at the top of the key. With Wall deciding to go under the screen, leaving him wide open for a three-pointer, Rozier let it fire, knocking it down to provide the Celtics with some momentum.

While Rozier might be shooting just 32.9 percent from deep, it is a positive sign for the Celtics when he displays his willingness to shoot the long range shot when open. We have seen occasions where Rozier will pass up this shot due to a lack of conviction in his abilities, only to dribble around for a few seconds before trying to force a pass to a teammate. When Rozier professes his intention to let fly the first open look that he receives, it facilitates the rest of his performance.

This aggressiveness carried over into the second quarter. With the Celtics trailing by four, Rozier took a pass from Smart on the wing in transition and blew past Wizards forward Jason Smith with a crossover dribble before finishing with a picturesque reverse layup for an and-one finish. The rapid move placed Rozier’s excellent handles on full display while his tremendous body control provoked visions of Westbrook.

Rozier’s zealous behavior carried into the fourth quarter, his best 12-minute period since rattling off eight points in the final frame while leading Boston to a comeback win over the Timberwolves on November 21st. Despite missing a three-pointer to begin the stanza, Rozier did not let the awry attempt affect his mindset. He quickly stepped into a 16-foot pull-up jumper with 10 minutes remaining, knocking it down to give the Celtics a one-point advantage. Then, with Boston holding a 102-99 lead with four minutes left, Rozier converted on a corner three-pointer off of beautiful ball movement, accentuating a 13-0 run which clinched the triumph for Boston. Following three-pointers from point guard Isaiah Thomas and center Al Horford, the Celtics owned a 12-point advantage with the result all but sealed.

When Rozier comes out with the ferociousness that he showed on Wednesday night, it makes Ainge feel comfortable with the thought of making a move to shore up the Celtics frontcourt or to provide the team with more firepower in the fashion of a Jimmy Butler-type of performer. Stevens should be encouraging Rozier to shoot the ball and look for offensive opportunities immediately upon entering the game. When he is forceful on offense to begin his stint on the floor, Rozier is undoubtedly at his peak.

