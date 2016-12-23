Talking the Orlando Magic rebuild with 3Guard Rotation

The Orlando Magic have a ton of questions facing them as the trade deadline comes close. The 3Guard Rotation checked in with us on how the rebuild is going.

The Orlando Magic’s rebuild has been one of the more intriguing stories in the NBA the last few years.

For much of the last four years, the Magic were an intriguing group of players with tons of talent and upside, lacking a galvanizing force. The pressure to win was low as they sought a way to make things work and grow.

But that pressure to win grew. And it grew to the point last year where the Magic were looking to shake things up after collapsing in January and February. Despite their 35-win season and 10-win improvement, the Magic made a drastic change to their team.

The results have been less than promising, to say the least. The team is still hovering below .500 and on the periphery of the Playoff race.

They have looked at times stellar, topping some big teams on the road. And they have looked at times truly horrendous, losing by 30 points three times including twice at home. Orlando has not carved that identity yet.

The Magic’s future is coming into focus with the Playoff races heating up after Christmas and the trade deadline not too far behind.

To catch up on where the Magic are at and where they might go, I joined Brett Roberts on the 3Guard Rotation Podcast to discuss the Magic’s season so far:

Yes, the Magic are still a bit of a mess. Quite a mess.

They are a team no one can get a handle on with their product on the court. The team has shown flashes and has enough talent that it should compete for a Playoff spot. So far, the Magic have yet to put all the pieces together.

Time is running out to do so, as I discuss on the podcast at length.

The Magic have to make some decisions to make the Playoffs and set the future of their franchise. The trade deadline this season will certainly be a big turning point for the Magic and their organizational trajectory.

We will just have to see how the next two months play out.

