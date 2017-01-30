Talking Tanking, The Chicago Bulls with Fastbreak Breakfast

It’s been a wild season for the Chicago Bulls and with each passing day it appears that we get closer to some type of mass movement. On Monday, I had a chance to talk about the Bulls future and tanking with Keith from Fastbreak Breakfast.

Things are reaching the stage of “something’s gotta give” for the Bulls. The team is astoundingly average on the floor and meteorically cringe-worthy in the media, both traditional and social.

With so many things in flux with the failures of general manager Gar Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson, it’s come to a point where there isn’t a clear path forward for Chicago. Are they chasing the eighth seed in the playoffs this year, next year, the year after? Or are they looking to score on the free agent market in order to add a piece that makes them an immediate contender? Or is it time to blow it up.

I’ve touched on the ugly idea of tanking multiple times. If there was ever a time to do it, the time is right now while there is a trade package that is perfect for them, if Ainge is willing to cough up the adequate pieces, with the Boston Celtics.

Of course, if you believe that this team is a mess, it all points back to the organization as whole and it is important that we do not let Forman or Paxson off the hook, to say nothing of absentee owners in the Reinsdorfs.

Last week, Sean Highkin of The Athletic appeared on the Fastbreak Breakfast podcast and discussed all aspects of the chaos and mayhem that is the Bulls in 2017. After chatting with Keith on social media, he invited me to discuss some thoughts on tanking with him on the podcast.

To be clear, tanking is an option, but it will be painful and no one will enjoy the misery it causes. It might be the best option, but it’s worth talking about considering Forman refuses to discuss anything with the media and appears to have complete job security.

