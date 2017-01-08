Suns Couldn’t Complete Crazy Comeback vs Cavs

After a 41 point 1st quarter outburst, the Cleveland looked like they were going to run away with this game. Down 22 in the 2nd and it felt like Phoenix were going to roll over.

Then the Suns decided they were not going to let themselves be embarrassed at home, and the best game of the season broke-out.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Cavaliers 41 28 24 27 120 Suns 28 25 37 26 116

Following a Kevin Love three-pointer with 9:43 remaining in the 3rd quarter the Suns found themselves back down by 20. At that moment it seemed that the Cavs were going to trot to the finish line, seemingly toying with the Suns, as they had been since the early minutes of the game.

At yet, facing the most daunting task of the still early season – down big to the defending Champions – the Suns found a gear they hadn’t used all season and cranked it up.

For the next 8:53 Phoenix outscored Cleveland 31-11 to tie the game at 88 after a T.J. Warren jumper with 50.5 remaining in the period. Kevin Love and Devin Booker traded buckets before Kyrie Irving made a three-pointer to end the third period with the Cavs up three, and the stage was set for a Phoenix opportunity for a 4th quarter comeback and the upset victory.

With several opportunities for the Suns to tie or take the lead in the 4th, Cleveland kept the Suns at arms length taking each Phoenix punch and returning the favor every opportunity they could. Showing a level of grit and fight that they have yet to display consistency this season, the Suns created a playoff atmosphere in Talking Stick Resort Arena that has not been felt for a very long time.

In what might be qualified as the most exciting moment of the season so far came with 5:03 remaining in the game. A long rebound from a missed Richard Jefferson three-point shot was initially called off of Cleveland, before an outside official reversed the call, claiming the ball bounced off of P.J. Tucker.

Tucker exploded. While the television replays were not entirely conclusive, it did appear that Tucker had a point, and in such a tight game with time on Cleveland’s side, it was an important possession.

With color commentator Eddie Johnson stating that Tucker needs to get over the call and focus on the next play, Richard Jefferson, now the inbound passer, tried to throw the ball over the top of P.J. to LeBron James. Tucker managed to get the inside leverage on LeBron, got his hand up and stole the ball, immediately turning down court for an uncontested (and thankfully two-handed) slam dunk, pulling the Suns back to within three.

Moments later the Suns would have an opportunity to take the lead but a long-three attempt by Bledsoe caromed off into the hands of Kevin Love. Love passed it up to LeBron who came down the court to sink a three.

Bledsoe would retaliate with circus reverse layup, but immediately LeBron came back down for another three. From there the two teams traded buckets, but the more seasoned and battle-tested Cavaliers would make the baskets – and stops – they needed.

The Suns were simply unable to pull off the complete comeback victory.

(For more information on the largest comebacks in Phoenix Suns franchise history – including one against the Cleveland Cavaliers – check out the top-three comebacks here).

Devin Booker played 45:06, falling 9 seconds short of his career-high set early this season against the Lakers. Booker scored 28 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, dished out 4 assists and snuck 2 steals. Booker shot 50% from the field on 12 of 24 from the field, and also hit 2 three-pointers.

Eric Bledsoe led all players with 31 points and 8 assists and also recorded 2 steals. His 66.7% from the field on 12-18 shooting (including 4-8 from three) tied his highest field goal percentage of the season, and was his highest for any game in which he took at least ten shots.

Tyson Chandler recorded a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Chandler has recorded at least 15 rebounds in the last three games, and is averaging 13.8 over his last 6.

While he only finished with 10 points, 4 rebounds, and a -11 (+/-), it is impossible to not mention

the fire that P.J. Tucker played with when guarding LeBron James. It seems entirely plausible that had Tucker not been so intense tonight, LeBron could have easily put the game away earlier dropping 50 points.

It is games like this from Tucker that exemplifies why he’s such a valuable defensive asset to the Suns.

It is also games like this which should drive up value for him on the trade market as he can prove to contending teams that he would help them throughout the rest of the season and into the playoffs.

Rookie Marquese Chriss played for a career-high 33:03 scoring 12, dishing out 4 assists, grabbing 3 rebounds, and playing the final 7:38 of the game.

For Cleveland, the three-headed monster of LeBron James , Kyrie Irving , and Kevin Love produced a combined 70 points – 58.3% of the team’s scoring – on 29-54 shooting and 9-21 from three. They further combined for 18 rebounds and 12 assists, although – with LeBron and Kyrie turning the ball over 7 times each – 15 turnovers.

Tristan Thompson fell two points from a double-double with 8 points and 10 rebounds, and DeAndre Liggins took a game high 4 steals.

Phoenix will next play in Mexico City against Dallas and San Antonio.

Opinions from the Valley of the Suns

Adam Maynes – Site Editor

I have argued that the Suns could play like this all season. I never believed that this team was one of the five-worst in the league and truly believe that they are losing too many games that they should be winning against mediocre teams. I do not expect this Suns team to be able to beat the best of the best in the NBA like the Cavs – pull off an upset once, sure, but win those games with any regularity? Not yet – it just always feels that they were somehow playing down to their competition and only really getting up for the big games when they play the league’s best.

Can anyone argue that if this Phoenix Suns roster played with this kind of energy and intensity against the bad teams that they would win more often than not?

With all the talk of a major overhaul through trade, this is one of those games that even with the loss some fans might suddenly find themselves a little hesitant to make any major moves. Technically tonight the Suns did exactly what fans have at least wanted out of the team all season: lose, but remain competitive and fun.

The problem is, that even with how exciting the entire game truly was, (the Suns were getting blownout early, but they shot 52.9% for the game) they were down 22 in the 2nd quarter, and it took what was almost a miraculous comeback to even make this game worth watching from the Suns’ perspective.

I have been asking for Bledsoe to keep his recent string of great games up until at least the All-Star break to give himself the best opportunity possible at getting a selection. It would be even better if this could be the new him, and keep these stats up for the rest of his prime.

With that notion in mind, I would ask that the Suns do the same thing: Turn tonight’s highly fun and competitive game against the defending NBA Champions into a string of highly competitive games, and wins against the worst teams in the league.

Unfortunately, with how consistently inconsistent the Phoenix Suns have played all season, that seems a lot less likely than plausible so no one should get their hopes up. Therefore while I wish the Suns would play this way moving forward, I am not saying that the Suns will.

I am saying out loud – boy, wouldn’t it be nice if they did?

Valley of the Suns fans! What did you think of tonight’s near miracle comeback against the Cavaliers? Leave your thoughts and comments below!

