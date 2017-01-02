Suns at Clippers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Clippers (22-14) will host the Phoenix Suns (10-24) on Monday night. Here is how to watch this Pacific Division rivalry game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Monday, Jan. 2. One of those games will be between Pacific Division rivals in the Phoenix Suns (10-24) and the Los Angeles Clippers (22-14). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Arizona will have the telecast in the Greater Phoenix area. Prime Ticket will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Phoenix enters play at 10-24 on the year and in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Suns trail the Golden State Warriors (29-5) by a massive 19 games in the Pacific Division standings. Phoenix lost its most recent game on the road against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, 91-86. The Suns have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are an awful 4-15 away from Talking Stick Resort Arena this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 22-14 on the year and in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Warriors by eight games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles is reeling, having lost six games in a row. The Clippers have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 11-6 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 2

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: FSAZ, PT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Clippers will be laying 5.5 points at home to the visiting Suns. The associated moneylines for this Pacific Division rivalry game are Los Angeles -250 and Phoenix +200. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209 points.

Los Angeles needs a win in the worst way possible. Getting the worst team in the Western Conference in a division rival Phoenix at home should do the trick to end the Clippers’ six-game skid.

