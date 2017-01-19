Suns at Cavaliers live stream: How to watch online

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-11) will host the Phoenix Suns (13-28) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on the schedule for Thursday, Jan. 19. One of those games will be between the Phoenix Suns (13-28) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (29-11). Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Arizona will carry the game in the Greater Phoenix area. FOX Sports Ohio will carry the game in the Greater Cleveland area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Phoenix enters play at 13-28 on the year and in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Suns trail the Golden State Warriors (36-6) by a massive 22.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Phoenix lost its most recent game to the Utah Jazz on Monday night, 106-101. The Suns have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and is 5-16 away from Talking Stick Resort Arena this season.

Cleveland enters play at 29-11 on the year and in first place in the Western Conference. The Cavaliers lead the Indiana Pacers (22-19) by 7.5 games in the Central Division standings. Cleveland lost its most recent game on the road Monday night to the Golden State Warriors, 126-91. The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are an impressive 18-3 at Quicken Loans Arena this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 19

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Quicken Loans Arena

TV Info: FSAZ, FSOH

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Cavaliers will be laying a whopping 12.5 points to the visiting Suns. The associated moneylines for this game are Cleveland -850 and Phoenix +635. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 219 points.

Swallow the points and go with the Cavaliers in this one. Cleveland is a dominant team at home. The disparity between the best team in the East versus the worst team in the West will certainly factor in this game’s lopsided nature.

