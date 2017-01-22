Suns (14-29) at Raptors (28-15): Preview

The Suns visit Toronto, and the home team needs a win. Can they forget those dreadful last two games and play the way they are capable?

These two teams met in Arizona late last month, and the Raptors laid an egg (as they say on Broadway). Including that game, the Raptors have gone a lacklustre 6-6, and are in serious danger of being caught by the Boston Celtics. Toronto needs to get itself back on the rails.

The Suns are mired in the Western Conference’s basement, and have no realistic shot at a playoff berth. Their goal is, or should be, the development of their young players, of which they have several standouts. The highest ceiling probably belongs to swingman Devin Booker, who’s putting up huge numbers for a 21-year-old. I worry about which Rap is going to keep this guy under control. I suppose DeMarre Carroll will get the first chance, though I question whether he’s got the quickness anymore.

Their lottery selection of last June was Marquese Chriss, a power forward from Terrence Ross’ school, Washington. He’s made haste slowly, as one would expect from a young big man who hasn’t got full control of his body as yet.

Tyson Chandler still protects the paint with skill, though this is his 16th season and he’s lost a step. His offensive impact will mostly be on the glass, with putbacks.

Eric Bledsoe is an excellent point guard when healthy. He’s quick and can score from anywhere.

Yet this team has fewer wins than Philadelphia. What’s the story? They surrender 111.8 points Per Game [PG]; only the laughable Brooklyn Nets are worse. That’s why the game in Phoenix was so portentous for Toronto. They managed a paltry 91 points, as the much-hyped offense stalled out for the first time, though sadly not the last. The last two games have been offensive nightmares.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Get out and run. Phoenix defeated in New York on Saturday night, then flew to Toronto. This is their third road game in four days. Maybe fatigue won’t affect them early, but it will late. Throw a bucket of cold water on the second unit to wake ’em up. Norman Powell, TRoss et al have forgotten how to shoot. They are defending with vigor, but their inability to score places enormous pressure on our starting backcourt. DeMar DeRozan is already getting too much attention, and has been turning the ball over at a great rate as a result. Use the whole team. Injuries have bothered the Raps lately, and those occur more frequently to tired players. I hope we see Delon Wright, and increasing minutes from Jared Sullinger and Pascal Siakam.

Conclusion & Final Score

The Raptors we saw against Philadelphia and Charlotte were impostors. Our team is home, reasonably well rested, and ready to win.

Raptors 119 – Suns 105

