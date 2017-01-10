Steve Kyler Projects Nerlens Noel / Jahlil Okafor Likely Traded Before Deadline

Ignore results onbasketball court together, Basketball Insiders Steve Kyler projects both Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor traded before deadline.

Which of the other two centers will the Philadelphia 76ers move before the NBA Trade deadline in February 2017? On one hand, Nerlens Noel? On the other hand, Jahlil Okafor? The real answer is what does it matter? The true value of the Philadelphia 76ers center position centers on Joel Embiid.

But the 2017 NBA Trade deadline is fast approaching, and head coach Brett Brown distributed playing minutes as best as humanly possible . So it comes down to whether there is a consensus whether the Philadelphia 76ers trade either Nerlens Noel or Jahlil Okafor before the deadline.

Steve Speaks

Baskeball Insiders Steve Kyler did not hestitate to answer:

I think Noel is moved, mainly because of his pending free agency. Not as much urgency on Okafor. https://t.co/QH10DObNZl — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) January 10, 2017

But what about Jahlil Okafor? Steve Kyler expects the 76ers to trade Okafor as well.

Noel is going to be moved. The question is will Okafor be moved too. I think both are likely. https://t.co/o1z13OESWS — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) January 10, 2017

And so, Steve Kyler continues to call it like he sees it. What does this mean for the Philadelphia 76ers? Well, if his predictions are correct, the team will likely be promoting Richaun Holmes as the backup center next season, and will likely use the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft to shop for a third “project” center.

Know When To Fold Em

Is this straying from the process? Not at all. The process employed by the Philadelphia 76ers focused on identifying team changing players as rapidly as possible. Once identified, the goal is to build a team around him/them. Today, the Philadelphia 76ers believe they have one piece in Joel Embiid. And so, he becomes the fulcrum. That makes both Okafor and Noel tradeable pieces.

The 76ers have traded pieces before. In fact, that is how the 76ers scavenged for draft picks. Perhaps now that the team is one up on significant players, some hoped the team might slow down the trading. Under Colangelo, the team may do so.

But the litmus test of any player on the roster is “can this player help take us to the championship?”. If the answer is no, then their fate is sealed. For either center to contribute, they must be willing to fill a role coming off the bench. At the moment, neither seems willing or suited for the role.

Ultimately, trades depend on finding willing partners. While those have been few and far between so far, expect the Cavaliers recent move to land Kyle Korver to put pressure on other NBA teams to make a move. Until that time, the Philadelphia 76ers will simply wait for that phone to ring.

