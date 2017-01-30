Steve Kerr speaks out on Muslim ban

The Golden State Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media following their victory in Portland about the ridiculous ban on Muslims.

Golden State Warriors head coachSteve Kerr is extremely intelligent. He may be a millionaire that has been around the NBA for over 20 years, but he’s grounded. He’s very aware of what’s going on in the world.

On the court, the reigning Coach of the Year is about positivity and inclusion, imploring his team to move the ball and get everyone involved. Away from the hardwood, Kerr feels the same. He preaches about the importance of inclusion.

Kerr has not been shy about criticizing Donald Trump. He’s expressed a grasp of social issues, showing an understanding of some of the more complex nuances of certain problems that mar our country. Simply put, Kerr gets it.

Once again, he used his voice to share his views. After Golden State narrowly defeated the Portland Trailblazers, Kerr spoke to the media about Trump’s Muslim ban that has completely shaken the world:

As someone whose family member is a victim of terrorism, having lost my father–if we’re trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, we’re recalling going against the principles of what this country is about and creating fear. It’s the wrong way to go about it. If anything, we could be breeding anger and terror, and so I’m completely against what’s happening. I think it’s shocking. I think it’s a horrible idea and I feel for everyone who is affected, families are being torn apart. And I worry in the big picture what this means to the security of the world. It’s going completely opposite. You want to solve terror, you want to solve crime, it’s not the way to do it.

These are insightful yet powerful words from Kerr. It’s honest and thoughtful. Really, it’s him at his finest.

Kerr, of course, tragically lost his father after two gunmen shot down Malcolm Kerr in Beirut, Lebanon. Steve has always made sure to stand up to injustices and use his platform and influence for a good cause. He provides good perspective.

Kerr and a lot of members of the Golden State Warriors team and organization have made their thoughts on the current administration pretty clear. Basketball is fun, but there are real things going on in the world. It’s up to everyone to do their part and create an informed and compassionate community.

Just like how Stephen Curry wouldn’t back down from someone fouling him hard, we as a people cannot back down when bullies try to hurt us.

