Steve Kerr speaks against Trump ‘as someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism’

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke out against an executive order signed by Donald Trump this week which temporarily banned entry into the U.S. for all refugees and many visitors from seven countries which are majority-Muslim.

After the Warriors beat the Blazers on Sunday night, Kerr told reporters:

“I would just say that as someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father, if we’re trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, by really going against the principles of what our country is about and creating fear, it’s the wrong way of going about it. If anything, we could be breeding anger and terror. So I’m completely against what’s happening.”

Kerr’s father, Malcolm Kerr, was assassinated in 1984 while serving as the president of the American University of Beirut. An Islamist Jihadi took credit for the murder.

The order went into effect over the weekend. The NBA has reached out to the State Department for clarification on how the travel ban would affect several players who could be impacted.

“I think it’s shocking. It’s a horrible idea. I feel for all the people that are affected. Families are being torn apart, and I worry in the big picture what this means to the security of the world. It’s going about it completely opposite. You want to solve terror, you want to solve crime, this is not the way to do it.”

Protests against the executive order popped up across the country over the weekend, including demonstrations at airports in New York, Washington, Boston and San Francisco.