Steve Kerr very disappointed that players ‘made a mockery’ of the All-Star voting process

The players got a say in voting for the All-Star starting lineups this season for the first time ever, but it’s clear they didn’t take their role seriously when looking at the results. A total of 324 players participated, and LeBron James was the leading vote-getter with 198 total votes — meaning that 126 people didn’t think that the best player in the game deserved to be an All-Star starter.

The entire document is littered with a similar amount of silliness; guys voted primarily for their friends and teammates, and even cast votes for players who haven’t even appeared in a single game this season.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters he wasn’t happy that the players wasted the opportunity to truly have their say.

“I am very disappointed in the players,” Kerr said, via The Mercury News. “They asked for the vote and a lot of them just made a mockery of it … I saw the list. I saw all the guys who got votes. Were you allowed to vote for yourself? I don’t know. Were guys voting for themselves? There were 50 guys on there that had no business getting votes. But a lot of guys wrote in their buddies for the presidential campaign. So maybe that was their own way of making a statement. But I think if you give the players a vote, they should take it serious.”

It’s no different than the fans stuffing the metaphorical ballot box for players like Zaza Pachulia or Dwyane Wade, when others are (quite obviously) far more deserving. But the players may not get many more chances to weigh in if they continue to turn in such ridiculous results.