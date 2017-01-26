Steve Clifford Demands More From the Charlotte Hornets, and Rightfully So

Despite playing the Golden State Warriors down to the wire at home, Steve Clifford was not impressed with the Charlotte Hornets.

Steve Clifford is a coach that demands the most out of his players every night. That was even more evident after the Charlotte Hornets‘ close contest against the Golden State Warriors in a game they lost by 10 at home. Coach Clif not only went in on his team but also the fans and the media as well.

He didn’t so much call them out but he made it clear that this is not a mediocre team and they should not be treated as such. After years of losing, that culture becomes normal to players and fans. Clifford is desperately trying to change the perception of the Hornets and he has done a great job since arriving in 2013.

Even though the team has been on the rise for a few years now, Charlotte’s head coach had to remind everyone, fans included, that “this ain’t the Hornets of five years ago.” Thre are no moral victories in the NBA and Clifford believes that his team should not merely compete against the best in the league but beat them consistently. It may be a lot to ask but he realizes that expectations are low for this team every year and he wants to change that perception.

In his post-game press conference, Coach Clifford said “We walk through there and I love out fans, everyone is saying ‘great effort.’ That’s not ok. We run back on defense, don’t turn the ball over, it’s a great win. That’s how we look at it.” (Jack Flagler of Gazette Sports)

Clif’s words may seem harsh but it’s a reality for this team. The fans and the players must demand more. This is a talented group and merely competing is not enough for them. Like Coach said, “This isn’t the old Hornets. It’s not. We’re past the 21 and 7-win seasons.”

Sure, getting a pat on the back is always nice but the Hornets are past that stage. It was okay two or three years ago but fans must start believing more and the team needs to be accountable for not winning big games as Clifford is insisting. He wants the fans and media to”Stop letting us off easy.” and to “Expect more from this team than just trying hard in a loss.” (CharlotteObserver.com)

Coaches’ comments speak volumes about the growth, development, and pursuit of excellence by the organization. They are adopting, dare I say, a Michael Jordan-esque mentality as a franchise. Clifford is right to expect and demand more from fans because he is holding his players to a higher standard and participation medals, per say, is not what they are looking for.

Clif has worked his @ss off to change the direction and culture of this franchise over the past four years and he is not going to be okay with “moral victories.” Not many could have done what he has and while there is still a ways to go, the team must not be commended for competing. He’s changed the team’s culture and now he’s demanding, I use that term loosely, that the fans change their mindset as well and hold this team to a higher standard.

Steve Clifford wants to get to the point where it is bad for this team to lose close games against great opponents rather than just another loss that was to be expected. It’s a changing of the guard, if you will, for the City, fans, and franchise. Mediocrity will and should not be accepted by anyone who is a part of the Charlotte Hornets or anyone who supports them.

After years of underachieving, poor performances, and flat out losing, it is understandable that expectations are low for the Charlotte Hornets. Everyone (fans, media, and everyone following the NBA) must think of this team differently because they are no longer a “bad” team/franchise. Instead, they are a team on the up and up that expects to contend for a top playoff seed every season and if they continue to do so, they should be treated and respected as such.

