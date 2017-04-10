Stephon Marbury Returns, Talks New York Knicks Future

In a year full of surprises involving New York Knicks alumni, former All-Star Stephon Marbury made his unexpected return to Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks‘ career of Stephon Marbury had plenty of highs and lows that many fans will remember, but at the end of the day he’s still an important part of the team’s 70-year history.

After five statistically successful seasons in New York sporting an average of 18 points, 7 assists per game, Marbury moved on to greener pastures in China.

The prodigy from Brooklyn has become a larger than life icon in China leading his team, the Beijing Ducks, to multiple Chinese Basketball Association championships.

When rumors began to spread of Marbury returning to Madison Square Garden to watch the tanking Knicks’ Sunday matinee matchup with the Toronto Raptors, I quickly made sure to tweet to my followers the exciting news and much to my appreciation, the man himself confirmed the appearance.

Same to you my #king https://t.co/gzc8z5ZSx6 — I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) April 9, 2017

After paying my respects to the Knicks legend, it was still undecided whether or not the Knicks organization were going to do the right thing and acknowledge his impact during his five-year tenure.

The Knicks made sure to do just that by playing a mini-montage for the two-time NBA All-Star on the Madison Square Garden Jumbotron. Marbury received a much-deserved positive response from the crowd as he showed his gratitude to me again via Twitter.

During the game, Marbury shared plenty of opinions on the current Knicks management led by team president Phil Jackson.

He spoke with reporters on hand about still being optimistic about the franchise turning things around under Jackson after three consecutive seasons of 50-plus losses.

“I think it can change [with] commitment and time,” Marbury said. “Coaching — get a guy like Phil Jackson, you expect the coaching to change right away and things to change right away. Ultimately it takes a lot of time. With him as leader and making decisions, they’re in a great place in having someone like that.”

Marbury was waived by the Knicks in 2008 after a lengthy disagreement with then-head coach Mike D’Antoni.

He understands the history of not seeing eye-to-eye with Knicks management and offered any advice during the interview to Carmelo Anthony, whose season was filled with front office issues.

“It’s New York — it comes with it, If you can’t deal with it, you leave. If you lose, they talk about you. When you win, they love you. Real New Yorkers know that. He’s handled it great. I don’t think he should seek a new home. From what I hear, he wants to play basketball here. They have to build around him and [Derrick] Rose. They’re two talented players. They’re not old. They still have a lot inside of them.”

The Knicks would go on to lose their matchup with Toronto 110-97, keeping their high draft lottery pick hopes alive with one game remaining.

The team received a great effort from current starting point guard Ron Baker, who contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists–an effort Knick alumni Marbury knows all too well.

