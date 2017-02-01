Stephen Curry to return to lineup versus Hornets

Stephen Curry will return to the starting lineup after missing one game with a stomach flu he said he caught from his daughter, Riley.

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will be happy to hear that their superstar point guard will be suiting up again tonight. Stephen Curry returns to the lineup after missing his first game of the season with the stomach flu. He’ll matchup with the Charlotte Hornet’s Kemba Walker.

The Warriors narrowly defeated the Trailblazers in Portland. They built a huge lead, but they reverted to their early season struggles. They let the lead slip away and forgot how to put the basket. Evan Turner was able to shed Kevin Durant with the game on the line, but missed a wide open three-point attempt that would have won the game at the buzzer.

Curry returns after a fantastic January. He averaged 27.8 points on 46.9 percent from the field and 43 percent from three. He added 6.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He scored 43 effortless points in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

It will be nice to have that production again as the Warriors look to get February started off the right way. Curry told the media that he caught the stomach flu from his daughter, Riley, who got it at school. He also admitted that it was boring sitting in the hotel.

The Warriors are happy to have their point guard back, but they will be without their starting center. Zaza Pachulia will miss at least a week with an injured shoulder. Golden State is still missing David West, but they have enough depth to survive.

Shaun Livingston started in Curry’s place against Portland. Patrick McCaw also saw some crunch time minutes in which he defended Damian Lillard late. While those two filled in nicely, neither can replicate what Curry can do.

