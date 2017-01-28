Stephen Curry splashes half court heave

Stephen Curry splashed the amazing half court shot as time expired in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers.

You can expect Stephen Curry to do something special pretty much every time he steps onto a floor. He’s made Golden State Warriors fans become quite desensitized to the spectacular. He makes the amazing look easy.

He did it gain. With time winding down in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers, he made everyone jump out of their seats. He grabbed the ball after an LA miss, went behind the back to shed the defense, got to the middle of the court and launched from the logo.

The ball flew threw the air as he released from half court.

Honestly, was there any doubt that was going in? Steph Curry half court shots are like layups for normal human beings. The ball splashed through the net and Oracle Arena exploded.

Curry ran around celebrating a beautiful finish to a great quarter. He jumped around with teammates until he went into a full belly slide after Draymond Green knocked him to the floor. It was absolute chaos.

For most players, this is a lucky shot. For Steph Curry, this is the usual. His range really is unlimited. To be fair to the Clippers, this was probably the best defense they played all night.

This is a good sign for Golden State fans. When Curry is playing freely and hitting ridiculous shots, this team is unbeatable. This is what he did last season when he was named the league’s first unanimous MVP as he led the Warriors to a 73 win season.

When Steph Curry has fun, we all have fun.

This article originally appeared on