Stephen Curry’s shoes auctioned at $30,101 for Oakland Fire Relief fund

A pair of Stephen Curry’s custom shoes honoring the victims of Oakland’s Ghost Ship fire were auctioned off for $30,101.

Curry wore the shoes in Dec. 15's victory over the New York Knicks when he scored eight points.

He also auctioned off a pair that he wore during the pregame warmups that went for $13,356.

All proceeds will go to the Oakland Fire Relief fund, which supports those affected by the a fatal fire at the Ghostship warehouse that killed 36 people.

