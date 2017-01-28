Stephen Curry’s 43 blows Clippers out

Stephen Curry scored an effortless 43 points in the Golden State Warriors’ blowout victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The great Dr. Dre once rapped about how everyone forgot about Dre. Stephen Curry was clearly upset that everyone forgot about him after he won his second MVP in a row. They were fools for doing both.

Once upon a time, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers were a rivalry. That no longer exists. These two teams function at two very different levels. The Warriors are a championship contender while the Clippers aren’t and it showed.

Curry’s selection to the starting lineup in the All-Star Game upset a lot of people. They felt like he wasn’t worthy. He reminded everyone just how dominant he is.

The superstar point guard had 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter. He caught fire from deep and the Clippers stood no chance. He came alive and put on an amazing show. He shot from deeper and deeper and hit got even less net each time. It just dropped through the hoop with ease.

The highlight of the night came with time winding down in the second quarter. He dribbled behind his back and got to half court. He stepped, lined it up, and launched the ball through the net. The Oracle Arena crowd exploded as he ran around like a madman.

Curry was 15/23 and 9/15 from deep. He also dished out 6 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds. He was electrifying.

Kevin Durant had a quiet 23 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds. Draymond Green did a good job on Blake Griffin, highlighted by a beautiful block and then a layup in transition. Klay Thompson added 16 of his own points.

Admittedly, the Clippers were without Chris Paul, but there was nothing he could have done. He wasn’t going to slow Curry down once he got that hot. No one would’ve stopped him.

The Warriors will take on the Portland Trailblazers and play another team without All-Star guards. Curry is slowly but surely getting himself back into MVP form and if he can recapture some of that magic again, it’s over.

