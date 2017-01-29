Stephen Curry Ruled Out for Blazers Game with Flu

Stephen Curry Will Not Play Due to a Stomach Illness for The Blazers Game Sunday

With the Blazers looking to continue their three game win streak, it looks like they won’t have a two time MVP winner to worry about. Stephen Curry was been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a stomach illness.

In what would usually be a huge problem for many teams, Golden State can press on. They can turn to their other ex-MVP Kevin Durant to carry the load. Throw in Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and Portland will still have a “Big-3” to deal with.

The major upside to this, is that usually Damian Lillard usually tries to defend Curry. With Lillard’s suspect defense, all of Rip City was bracing for the worst. But with Curry’s absence, Lillard will most likely have Shaun Livingston to defend. Livingston is still a good player, however he isn’t the deadly three-point shooter that Curry is. Look for the Warrior’s offense to change to try exploit the height advantage of Livingston over Lillard. In last years playoffs when Curry was out, the Warriors implemented a lot of that into their offense. Usually with post-ups or penetration, Livingston exploits Lillard’s lack of perimeter defense, and that’s something Portland needs to worry about.

The absence of Curry will be noticeable, but for a Blazers Team that has some momentum, this game just got a lot more competitive. Look for a game preview from RCP’s Joe Chambers later today.

