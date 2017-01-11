Stephen Curry makes fun of himself for getting absolutely posterized by James Johnson

Stephen Curry got ruined on Tuesday night.

Yes, the Warriors beat the Miami Heat handily, 107-95. Yes, Curry scored 24 points on the night, and tacked on 8 rebounds and 9 assists in a stellar performance.

But Curry got ruined on Tuesday night, when he tried to take a charge and got in the way of a James Johnson dunk, one of the most inadvisable decisions I’ve ever seen made on a basketball court. Johnson dunked him into oblivion and the internet lost its mind.

At least Curry could laugh about it after the game:

The photo is of Jones demolishing Curry. Curry’s caption: “sometimes fundamentally sound doesn’t get you anywhere!”

Very good. And look at Andre Iguodala’s face here. It tells the entire story.