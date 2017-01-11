Stephen Curry makes fun of himself for getting absolutely posterized by James Johnson
Nate Scott
Stephen Curry got ruined on Tuesday night.
Yes, the Warriors beat the Miami Heat handily, 107-95. Yes, Curry scored 24 points on the night, and tacked on 8 rebounds and 9 assists in a stellar performance.
But Curry got ruined on Tuesday night, when he tried to take a charge and got in the way of a James Johnson dunk, one of the most inadvisable decisions I’ve ever seen made on a basketball court. Johnson dunked him into oblivion and the internet lost its mind.
At least Curry could laugh about it after the game:
The photo is of Jones demolishing Curry. Curry’s caption: “sometimes fundamentally sound doesn’t get you anywhere!”
Very good. And look at Andre Iguodala’s face here. It tells the entire story.