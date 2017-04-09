Watch Stephen Curry pretend to be a photographer as Kevin Durant returns from injury

The Golden State Warriors swapped one superstar for another on Saturday night.

Kevin Durant made his return from an MCL sprain suffered on Feb. 28 against the Washington Wizards, but Stephen Curry sat out Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a knee contusion.

The two-time MVP did find a way to make his presence felt before the game tipped off, though. Curry played photographer (or Snapchat-ologist, perhaps), snapping away at Durant as he made his way down the tunnel:

Paparazzi is all over KD tonight 😂 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/qnvo0SaLQj — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) April 9, 2017

That’s a pretty nice pregame prank, Steph, but can we suggest a slight change in attire for next time — say, a photographer’s vest?

Thanks for offering an example, Russell Westbrook. That’s perfect.

It didn’t take long for Durant to look healthy once the game tipped off. He scored the first bucket of the night on an emphatic dunk:

Although we have to wait to see how the Warriors click with Durant back in the lineup, Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters he expects Curry to play on Monday against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors then wrap up the season on Wednesday when they host Luke Walton and the Los Angeles Lakers.