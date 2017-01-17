Stephen Curry to honor presidency of Barack Obama with limited edition shoes

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the two sides’ second and final regular season match up.

While the Warriors are on the court looking to enact revenge on the team who famously devastated them on their home floor in Game 7 of the NBA Finals AND erased a late 14-point lead on Christmas Day, keep an eye on Warriors guard Steph Curry — who will be honoring President Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr. Day with these special shoes:

Honoring our President Barack Obama today on court! He embodies the inspiration, faith & hope Dr. King stood for! We R Forever Grateful! #44 pic.twitter.com/TYc24JaWEu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 16, 2017

Curry won’t be alone in sending a message, as teammate Draymond Green will also be sporting sneakers displaying the message ‘Sideline Racism’

Needless to say, the Warriors and Cavaliers are representing a lot more than just a basketball game tonight at Oracle Arena.