Stephen Curry: No reason to leave Warriors in free agency

Golden State Warriors guard and two-time MVP Stephen Curry says he can't see himself not playing the Warriors and also added he doesn't care that he is the fourth-highest paid player on the team.

Curry is in the final season of a four-year, $44 contract extension he signed in 2012. Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all make more than Curry this season.

“One thing my pops always told me is you never count another man's money,” Curry told the San Jose Mercury News. “It's what you've got and how you take care of it. And if I'm complaining about $44 million over four years, then I've got other issues in my life.”

Under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, Curry can sign a five-year deal over $210 million with the Warriors, but if he were to leave for another team during free agency, he would be offer around $140 million.

Curry said he doesn't see signing anywhere else as an option.

“I can't,” Curry said. “Like I've said from Day 1, when I was first asked about free agency, this is a perfect place to play. Bay Area fans are amazing, our organization's amazing, we've put together an amazing team that's competing for championships every year. … There's really no reason that I can see right now that would draw me elsewhere.”

Curry, in his eighth NBA season, is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds for Golden State. The Warriors have the NBA's best record at 34–6.

– Scooby Axson

