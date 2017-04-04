Steph Curry says it’s ‘comical’ people are saying he’s having a down year

Steph Curry is averaging five fewer points than he did last season and his three-point shooting is the lowest of his seven-plus year career. But if you ask the reigning two-time MVP if he’s having an off year, the Golden State Warriors superstar laughs off the notion.

“I think it’s comical that people were saying I’m having a down year,” Curry, who is averaging 25.2 points this season, told Bleacher Report. “To go black and white and say I’m not having as good a season as I was having last year based on just five points a game or shooting percentage or whatnot … there are other things that you try to do other than just the eye test to try and help your team win. This year has taught me that, for sure. The accolades and the attention and all that stuff, the hype is cool. But it’s really how you feel about your own game.”

Curry’s own game has somewhat taken a backseat this season after the Warriors signed Kevin Durant last summer. The four-time All-Star has at times seemed to be less aggressive with Durant on the floor, which has allowed Durant to flourish in his first season in Golden State.

But Durant’s knee injury in late February has thrust Curry, who is shooting a career-worst 40.4 percent from deep this season, back into a leading role and he’s seen an uptick in his scoring of late, including a 42-point outburst Sunday against the Wizards. The Warriors have also found their groove without Durant in the lineup, currently riding an 11-game winning streak – one win shy of tying their longest such streak this season.

Durant is expected to return from his injury soon, and Curry can’t wait to see his All-Star teammate back in the lineup.