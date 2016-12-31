Steph Curry raises big money for Oakland fire relief

Stephen Curry, in collaboration with Under Armour and local artists, designed shoes for Oakland fire relief that were auctioned off for big money.

Stephen Curry has done a lot for the Golden State Warriors on the court. He’s been their leader for years now and he’s led them to some of their best seasons in history. He’s cemented himself as one of the best players in league history.

The league’s first unanimous MVP does what he can to help many different people. He’s been deeply involved with combating malaria in Africa his entire career. Now, he’s using his platform to help out the local community.

Curry wore two pairs of special shoes, painted to honor the victims of the tragic Ghost Ship fire in Oakland. The Under Armour kicks were created by “DezCustomz” and “KreativeCustomKicks.” The first pair he wore during warmups and the second he wore against the New York Knicks.

The practice pair had the words “Ghost Ship” written across them. The in-game shoes had “Oakland Strong” written across them and also included the words “Always” and “Remember” written across them. The initials of the victims were painted on the shoes he wore during the win.

Curry signed the shoes and put them up for auction. The “Ghost Ship” shoes he wore white warming up sold for $15,100. The game-worn pair sold for 30,101.

A game-worn pair of @StephenCurry30 shoes just sold for $30,101, money goes to Oakland Fire victims fund pic.twitter.com/X8efJOQR43 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 30, 2016

It’s a huge amount of money for a great cause. The warehouse fire had a profound impact on a community that is still trying to move forward.

The Warriors’ organization and the players, coaches, and staff each made two separate donations already. If you’d like to help out and donate more money to the cause, click here.

