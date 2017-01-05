Steph Curry made an amazing, hand-switching, reverse layup (and probably traveled)

When the Portland Trail Blazers came out hot to start the third quarter on Wednesday night, Stephen Curry responded with a flurry of offense — including one of the more acrobatic shots you’ll see from the Golden State Warriors point guard.

The two-time MVP caught a pass in the corner, drove baseline, and rose up for a nifty reverse layup, complete with a Jordan-esque switching of the ball from Curry’s left to his right hand:

Pretty spectacular, right? Unfortunately closer inspection reveals that Curry’s right foot comes down while the ball is still in his hand:

It’s incredibly close; you need slow-motion replay just to make the case that Curry traveled, and even then, the image isn’t 100 percent conclusive. However, if you line up this frame with the video, the ball pretty clearly comes off of his hand after the toe strikes the court.

Given the speed (and spectacle) of the play, I’m not going to hold this one against the refs. It’s more fun to sit back and watch the layup over and over again.