Steph Curry did Carpool Karaoke and crushed some Disney songs

Steph Curry has a wide arsenal of abilities on the basketball court. He can hit from pretty much anywhere. He can be super mean and straight-up disrespectful in the face of a defender. He can blow a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

But can he sing?

The Golden State Warriors guard made an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this week to find out. Among other things, Curry and Corden teamed up to see if the reigning two-time MVP could hang in “Carpool Karaoke.”

As it turns out, Curry’s pipes aren’t as impressive as his jumper but he can still put on a pretty good show. The point guard elected to go with a couple of Disney hits from “Moana” and “Frozen” and he delivered a spirited and entertaining performance.

He’ll probably still want to stick to that day job, though.