Stan Van Gundy wants to see Tim Hardaway in the Hall of Fame

Stan Van Gundy had one thing on his mind on Wednesday, other than the quickly-approaching game between the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies. Van Gundy opened his pre-game presser with an impassioned case for Detroit Pistons’ assistant coach Tim Hardaway‘s induction into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame next year.

“He played on two really good teams in Golden State early on. Two guys that he played with are in the Hall of Fame and deservedly so: Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. Tim was the best player on that team. In Miami he played on really good teams, Alonzo Mourning is in the Hall of Fame on that team, deservedly so, and Tim was the best player on that team, I was there,” Van Gundy said. Continuing to state the case, Van Gundy went on to say, “So, you’re the best player on two good teams that have Hall of Famers going in, how can you not be in the Hall of Fame? That’s mindboggling to me, so hopefully this year is his year because he belongs in the Hall of Fame.”

When Van Gundy frames it in such a way, it’s hard to dispute Hardaway’s claim at a spot in the Hall. If Hardaway was indeed the best player on two different teams who have sent players to the Hall of Fame, he should have a better than average shot at induction.

Over the course of Hardaway’s 15-year NBA career, he averaged 17.7 points and 8.2 assists per game, and between his second and fourth seasons he averaged 22.7 points and 10 assists per game.

As for Hardaway’s actual chances of making it into the Hall of Fame, Basketball Reference projects he has a 79.2 percent shot at induction.

