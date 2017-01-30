Stan Van Gundy compares Trump’s immigration ban to Hitler registering Jews

Detroit Pistons head coach and 80s cop body double Stan Van Gundy went hard in the paint when talking about Donald Trump’s Muslim travel ban.

When Donald Trump was campaigning to become to 45th President of the United States, opposition rose quickly. It didn’t end up blocking his election, rather many have tried to say that celebrities speaking out against Trump was part of what helped him win.

Detroit Piston head coach Stan Van Gundy doesn’t care — like, at all. Stan Van was one of the first NBA head coaches to become very vocal about his dislike of Trump as leader of the free world and that sentiment hasn’t changed.

With protests spreading speaking out against a xenophobic Muslim travel ban that was passed on Friday, Stan Van is back at it spitting his truth. The Pistons head coach went as far as to compare this travel ban by Trump to Hitler registering Jews in the late 1930s and FDR’s administration interring Japanese-Americans in the 1940s.

You can read the whole thread below:

This isn’t the first time the Stan van has spoken out in opposition of Trump and it won’t be the last. In fact, it’s started something of a movement in the NBA, which continually exists as the most progressive sports league in North America.

Steve Kerr is growing more vocal about speaking out against Trump’s policies and Gregg Popovich has opposed the President as well. Sportswriters and other athletes have followed suit, spurring a #StickToSports response from Trump supporters.

It’s also not the first nor last time that Trump has been directly compared to Hitler, a sentiment that a growing number of celebrities have reiterated on the red carpet of awards shows this month.

The NBA has long been touted as ultra-progressive, and it seems Stan Van is going to be leading that charge whether anyone likes it or not.

This article originally appeared on