Spurs center Pau Gasol out indefinitely with broken finger

San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol is out indefinitely after breaking a finger on his left hand before Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced.

There is no timetable for his return.

“We're going to look at it tomorrow,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said, “but he's going to be out for a while.”

The team said that Gasol suffered the injury during pregame warm-ups when he jammed his left hand against the shoulder of Kyle Anderson. X-rays later showed a fracture of his left fourth metacarpal.

Gasol, 36, is in his first season with the Spurs.

He is averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 39 games this season.

– Scooby Axson

