Spurs’ Leonard misses second straight game with stomach bug

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard sat out a game Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, missing his second straight contest because of a stomach virus.

Leonard played in every game this season until the ailment forced him to miss Wednesday’s 119-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

The reigning two-time defensive player of the year missed 10 games last season, the fewest in his first five seasons.

Leonard is leading San Antonio with a career-high 24.4 scoring average and is third in rebounding at 6.0 per game.

Kyle Anderson was in the lineup again in Leonard’s place despite shooting 0 for 6 and committing two turnovers in 22 minutes against Phoenix.