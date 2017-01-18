Spurs Endure Rare Losing Week

The San Antonio Spurs had a rare week, dropping two of three games with some poor fourth-quarter performances dooming them in the defeats.

The San Antonio Spurs finished the week with a disappointing 1-2 record. While they were a play away from winning both games they lost, they had poor fourth quarters that doomed them.

The Spurs started off the week hosting the Milwaukee Bucks. Last time they faced these Bucks, they pulled out a one-point thriller. This time they got the short end of the stick and fell to the Bucks by two points. Credit to the Bucks, who played a great game.

Michael Beasley had a season-high 28 points and was difficult to stop down the stretch. The Spurs traded punches the entire way, but had a mediocre 18-point fourth quarter that allowed the Bucks to capitalize and get the win.

Kawhi Leonard led the way with 30 points, and clutch 3-pointers by Danny Green and Davis Bertans looked to have helped the Spurs pull it out. The Bucks matched the Spurs down the stretch and got the win fair and square, 109-107.

The Spurs had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Manu Ginobili‘s 3-point shot was way off.

The Spurs took out their frustration from the loss to the Bucks on the visiting Los Angeles Lakers two days later. The Spurs racked up a season-high 134 points. The Spurs shot a blistering hot 60 percent from the field for the game.

Everyone played great and joined in on the beat down. Leonard, who had 31 points on 10-for-13 shooting, led the way. Pau Gasol went a perfect 9-for-9 for 22 points to go with nine rebounds and six assists for his part in the victory.

The Spurs had 32 assists, which is always a successful formula for this team. The final score was 134- 94.

The Spurs lost another late-game heart breaker against the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City on Saturday afternoon.

The Spurs led by five going into the fourth quarter and then everyone not named Kawhi Leonard wearing a Spurs uniform went cold as ice, scoring a paltry 20 points in the final quarter. The Spurs ultimately lost, 108-105.

Leonard had a great stretch to get the Spurs back on track and did all he could do to win the game with a season-high 38 points.

Again, the Spurs had their chances late to pull the game out (similar to the Bucks game earlier in the week), but again, it was not to be, and the Spurs dropped another game they were leading heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spurs are now 31-9 on the year and, despite a couple of setbacks, find themselves in a good position heading forward. The Spurs have already beaten the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday and will take on the Denver Nuggets Thursday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

I see the Spurs taking both of the first two game at home handily and getting back on track. The Cavalier game is on the road and I see the Spurs losing a close game, but would not be surprised by a win either as these two powers face off for the first time this season.

This article originally appeared on