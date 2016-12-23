Spurs at Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-18) will host the San Antonio Spurs (23-6) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are 14 games on the NBA slate for Friday, Dec. 23. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the San Antonio Spurs (23-6) and the Portland Trail Blazers (13-18). Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland will be at 10:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater San Antonio area. Comcast SportsNet Northwest will have the telecast in the Pacific Northwest. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

San Antonio enters play at 23-6 and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (22-8) by 1.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio lost its most recent game on the road to the Los Angeles Clippers last night, 106-101. The Spurs have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are an incredible 15-2 on the road this season.

Portland enters play at 13-18 on the year and in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz (18-12) by 5.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland has lost its last four games, has gone 2-8 in its last 10, and is 8-5 at home this season.

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

TV Info: FSSW, CSNW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Trail Blazers will be getting 2.5 points at home from the visiting Spurs. The associated moneylines for this game are San Antonio -135 and Portland +110. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209.5 points.

Portland is reeling and San Antonio continues to be one of the best basketball teams in the NBA. Look for the Spurs to rebound on Friday night to hand the Trail Blazers their fifth straight loss.

