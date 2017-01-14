Spurs at Suns live stream: How to watch online

The Phoenix Suns (12-27) will play the San Antonio Spurs (31-8) on Saturday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on the schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the San Antonio Spurs (31-8) and the Phoenix Suns (12-27). Tipoff from Mexico City arena in Mexico City will be at 6:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater San Antonio area. FOX Sports Arizona will carry the game in the Greater Phoenix area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

San Antonio enters play at 31-8 on the year and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (31-11) by 1.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio won its most recent game over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, 134-94. The Spurs have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are 17-3 away from the AT&T Center this season.

Phoenix enters play at 12-27 on the year and in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Suns trail the Golden State Warriors (34-6) by a heaping 21.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Phoenix has lost two in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 7-11 as a home team this season.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Venue: Mexico City Arena

TV Info: FSSW, FSAZ

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Spurs will be 11.5-point favorites over the Suns in neutral-site Mexico City. The associated moneylines for this game are San Antonio -800 and Phoenix +600. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 214 points.

Despite both teams playing in neutral site Mexico City, look for the Spurs to sweep the floor with the Suns. For the folks watch the game in Mexico City, this one could get out of hand really quick in a blowout victory for San Antonio.

