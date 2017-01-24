Spurs at Raptors live stream: How to watch online

The Toronto Raptors (28-16) will host the San Antonio Spurs (35-9) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on the slate for Tuesday, Jan. 24. One of those games will be between the San Antonio Spurs (35-9) and the Toronto Raptors (28-16). Tipoff from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater San Antonio area. Sportsnet One will carry the game in Canada. NBA TV will have the national broadcast in the United States. The available live stream can be found on NBA.com.

San Antonio enters play at 35-9 on the year and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (34-14) by three games in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio has won four games in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10 and is 19-4 away from AT&T Center this season.

Toronto enters play at 28-16 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (26-17) by 1.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto has lost three games in a row, has gone 5-5 in its last 10 and is 15-7 at the Air Canada Centre this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Air Canada Centre

TV Info: NBA TV, FSSW, Sportsnet One

Live Stream: NBA.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Raptors will be getting three points at home from the visiting Spurs. The associated moneylines for this game are San Antonio -155 and Toronto +135. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 206 points.

The 2016-17 Spurs are one of the best road teams in recent memory. Toronto is stout at home, so this one will likely go down to the wire in a must-watch League Pass game.

This article originally appeared on