Spurs at Hawks live stream: How to watch online

The Atlanta Hawks (17-16) will host the San Antonio Spurs (27-6) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on tap for Sunday, Jan. 1. One of those games will be between the San Antonio Spurs (27-6) and the Atlanta Hawks (17-16). Tipoff from Philips Arena in Atlanta will be at 6:00 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater San Antonio area. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Atlanta area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

San Antonio enters play at 27-6 on the season and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (26-9) by two games in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio has won four straight, has gone 9-1 in its last 10, and is an amazing 16-2 away from the AT&T Center this year.

Atlanta enters play at 17-16 on the season and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks trail the Charlotte Hornets (19-15) by 1.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Atlanta has won two straight, has gone 6-4 in its last 10, and is 9-7 at home this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Philips Arena

TV Info: FSSW, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Hawks will be getting 3.5 points at home for the visiting Spurs. The associated moneylines for this game are San Antonio -170 and Atlanta +150. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 204 points.

Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer would love nothing more than to beat his mentor Gregg Popovich at home in Atlanta. That being said, San Antonio is elite on the road this year and Popovich usually out coaches Budenholzer in these biannual meetings.

