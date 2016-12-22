Spurs at Clippers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-8) will host the San Antonio Spurs (23-5) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

The NBA has five games on tap for Thursday, Dec. 22. One of those games in the Western Conference will be between the San Antonio Spurs (23-5) and the Los Angeles Clippers (21-8). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

KENS 5 will have the local telecast in the Greater San Antonio area. Prime Ticket will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. This game will also be nationally televised on TNT. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

San Antonio enters play at 23-5 on the season and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (22-8) by two games in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio has won five straight games, has gone 9-1 in its last 10, and is 15-1 away from the AT&T Center this year.

Los Angeles enters play at 21-8 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (25-4) by four games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles won its most recent game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, 119-102. The Clippers have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are a strong 10-4 at home this season.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 22

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: KENS, PT, TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Clippers will be getting a point at home from the visiting Spurs. The associated moneylines are San Antonio -120 and Los Angeles +100. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 204 points.

This is another one of those games to just sit back and enjoy the show. It can really go either way. Perhaps these two upper-tier Western Conference teams will meet in the NBA Playoffs this spring?

This article originally appeared on