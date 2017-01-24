Spurs (35-9) at Raptors (28-16): Preview

While I’m normally an optimistic sort of fellow, I’m taking a day off today. The San Antonio Spurs are at the ACC, and there’s little or no reason to believe the Raptors have much chance at a victory.

DeMar DeRozan is sidelined for this game and tomorrow night’s against the Memphis Grizzlies. He twisted his right ankle against Phoenix, and there’s not much to be done other than rest.

With the Raptors’ offense on life support lately, even with DeMar, his unavailability is worrisome. Toronto has lost 3 straight to bottom feeders; how can they handle San Antonio?

Perhaps the Spurs will be tired from having played last night…no, scratch that, they moved to 19-4 on the road by hammering the woeful Brooklyn Nets while sitting Kawhi Leonard and Manu Ginobili. They are without Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, yet have won 4 straight, including a win in Cleveland.

The Spurs are a perpetual seminar in how to play basketball the right way. Leonard is their top scorer and a model of offensive efficiency. He’s also the back to back winner of the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award. That sort of two-way brilliance exemplifies Spurs hoops.

In team history, Toronto has won a mere 11 games while losing 30 to San Antonio.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Win the battle of the big men. LaMarcus Aldridge is a veteran beast and long-time Raptors killer. Yet somehow Jonas Valanciunas must keep him out of the paint. Lucas Nogueira has to avoid the reach-in fouls which have plagued him recently and stay on the floor. Without Gasol, the Spurs have made do with Dewayne Dedmon and Davis Bertans, both of whom can be exploited. Don’t lose your man. Defending the Spurs can be a dizzying experience. They all can shoot the 3-ball, and love to make skip passes. The ball can end up in unexpected, open hands in a hurry. Don’t relax. Try some unusual lineups. Without DeMar, our leading scorer, the Raps are going to be scrambling for points. Can Jared Sullinger co-exist with Bebe? How about going ultra-small? Will Delon Wright finally take off his sweats? Coach Dwane Casey might as well experiment.

Conclusion & Final Score

I’d likely pick the Spurs to win even if the Raps were healthy and had won five straight. Since neither case is true, the chances diminish to nearly nil.

Spurs 115 – Raptors 92

This article originally appeared on