Spurs 110 – Raptors 82: Never a game

For the Raptors, losing to the Spurs isn’t news, but a defeat of this magnitude is. Last night’s game was a hopeless cause early.

The Raptors went looking for a signature victory in San Antonio, and instead got their heads handed to them. Pascal Siakam scored the game’s first basket, which proved the only time Toronto was ahead. The margin was double figures before seven minutes had been played as the Raptors woeful first-quarter play created another giant deficit. The closest the Raps ever got was within eight points early in Q2, after which the Spurs put the pedal down.

Kyle Lowry was probably overdue for a stinker after winning several games by himself recently. His 3-point stroke deserted him, and he sat much of the second half as the situation deteriorated. A six-point night for our All-Star point guard is unheard of.

So many blocked shots

He wasn’t the only culprit responsible for a pitiful night for Toronto shooting. Jonas Valanciunas’ funk continued. He had one basket (which was one more than Lucas Nogueira) and was one of many Raptors victimized by the Spurs. Eight different Spurs blocked at least one Raptor shot; they ended with 15 denials.

DeMar DeRozan had a decent scoring night, but matched Lowry with a minus_30. Many of those points were scored by the evergreen Kawhi Leonard, who is the heir apparent to Tim Duncan’s crown as the best quiet player in the game. Leonard isn’t brilliant, and doesn’t need to be. He just fills up every column on the scoresheet. Tonight was another day at the office: 25 points, 5 of 7 from deep, 3 blocks, 2 steals, and plus_38 in 28+ minutes. Leonard’s game is the one I’d advise young players to emulate more than anyone else’s.

Terrence Ross provided a little spark for the Raptors, though most of his scoring came in garbage time.

Just come home, guys

I have nothing positive to offer about this game from a Raptors perspective. The road trip skittered to a 3-3 close, after opening with 2 wins. The team continues to display a woeful inability to get out of the gate, and has been behind consistently after the first quarter. Our centers are having a miserable time offensively, which is at least partly due to the over-emphasis on getting DeRozan his shots.

The assists situation is getting embarrassing. The Raps had 8 helpers, while the Spurs were credited with 32. Tony Parker matched the Raptors total.

The team is leaking oil. Let’s hope they fly home and get some rest in familiar beds, because the pressure isn’t off. Utah is in town on Thursday, after which the team heads to Chicago.

This article originally appeared on