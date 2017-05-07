NBA Social Rankings: Big Baller Brand shows everyone’s true colors

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, Big Baller Brand drops some fire flip flops, Hassan Whiteside destroys some kids on a short hoop and some fans go viral. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. Shaq

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

The Big Hashtag (Big Content? Big Retweets?) made a giant splash after the ZO2’s were released online for a measly $495. You think two California legends can coexist if Lonzo goes to the Lakers?

2. Kristaps Porzingis

I would never tweet something like that. I dont even use that emoji smiley face. Cmon B 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EXmtej5qzn — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) May 7, 2017

Way too much to break down here. The middle finger emoji, the fact that even has the receipts, the use of “b.” This is an unprecedented hacking defense.

3. Hassan Whiteside

No idea why this made me laugh so hard. The combination of the short rim and the terrorizing scream was too much, I suppose.

4. Mike Brown

Mike Brown says he won't be buying LaVar Ball's $500 signature LO2's…or his $200 pair of flip flops pic.twitter.com/HZwhGchwBA — KNBR (@KNBR) May 5, 2017

Nearly as good as Shaq’s clapback was this moment, where Mike Brown seemed to struggle with the thought he’d get a question about a shoe worn by a player who’s not even in the league yet.

5. Spurs fan

Put this dude on the Spurs bench (GIF version) pic.twitter.com/djPvPvWpJ9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 6, 2017

You could only dream of having this perfect a celebration.

6. Raptors fans

The Cavs outscored the Raptors 61-40 after this (via r/nba) pic.twitter.com/7VZu2CbB8K — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 6, 2017

As you can see, this didn’t seem to help Toronto at all.

7. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is just like us!!!! pic.twitter.com/y8oU4q0yVB — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) May 2, 2017

Genius!

8. Andre Drummond

Giant fan of this photo.

9. Metta World Peace

What does Reture mean? https://t.co/lmKq1dEJIq — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) May 5, 2017

He shook up the basketball world by ranking Kobe ahead of MJ, and also shook the hell out of this dude.

10. Joel Embiid

Sometimes I ask myself "What's wrong with me?"…. Haven't found the answers yet — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 1, 2017

It’s funny because there is nothing wrong with you.

This article originally appeared on