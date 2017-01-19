SM Huddle Hat Trick: Rule Changes and Logo Changes

On today’s hat trick of Sports Marketing Huddle episodes, Brian Cristiano and Rob Cressy dish about the inaugural SportTechie NYC event, a potential rule change to speed up the end of NBA games, plus the disaster that is the Los Angeles Chargers logo.

EP-129 Inaugural SportTechie NYC Event Takeaways by Sports Marketing Huddle

SportTechie held their inaugural event, “Exercise, Hydrate, Repeat, Personalize” – The Future of Sports Personalization and Performance, in NYC last week and Brian Cristiano was in attendance for the panel discussions and presentations. He shares with Rob Cressy some of the best takeaways from the event, which includes thoughts on Gatorade’s GX Fuel Customization, Bedgear, and Peloton Cycle.

Ep-130 Potential Rule Change To Speed Up The End of NBA Games by Sports Marketing Huddle

NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, says the league has its eye on speeding up the end of games, with a focus on retaining younger fans and their increasingly short attention spans. In a recent Rockets vs. Thunder matchup on TNT, it took nine minutes to play 24 seconds of game time.

Brian Cristiano and Rob Cressy dish about whether or not a rule change to speed up the end of NBA games is too reactionary. When does entertainment and marketing come before the actual play on the court? What about the element of strategy with saving timeouts? How can they achieve a delicate balance of appealing to the younger demographic without compromising the game?

At the end Brian and Rob give actionable advice on what you can implement into your business from the way commissioner, Adam Silver, is attempting to reshape the NBA.

Ep-131 Do Logos Matter? Let’s ask the Los Angeles Chargers by Sports Marketing Huddle

The Chargers are moving from San Diego to Los Angeles and as part of that transition they designed a new logo which caused a social media uproar because of how basic and awful it was. It was a blatant fusion of the Dodgers and Tampa Lightning logos.

Brian Cristiano and Rob Cressy dish about if logos matter. What is the actual purpose of them (hint: $$$)? Why didn’t the Los Angeles Chargers crowd source their logo, allowing feedback from their community before making a decision? What’s the cost of rebranding a logo for a professional sports team?

At the end Brian and Rob give actionable advice on what you can implement into your business from the way the Chargers handled the debut of their new logo.

