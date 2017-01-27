Slumping Raptors hope DeRozan can play against Bucks (Jan 27, 2017)

TORONTO — All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan could be available Friday as the Toronto Raptors try to end a five-game losing streak when they play the Milwaukee Bucks at the Air Canada Centre.

DeRozan, who suffered a sprained right ankle during the second half of the loss to the Phoenix Suns Sunday, was to be examined Friday morning to see if he is ready to return to the court.

The Raptors lost two close games without their leading scorer — 108-106 to the undermanned San Antonio Spurs at home on Tuesday and 101-99 to the Grizzlies in Memphis on Wednesday.

The Raptors’ losing streak is their longest since February, 2015.

“Words mean nothing right now,” said point guard Kyle Lowry, who scored 29 points against the Grizzlies. “I mean, fifth straight loss, we’re not playing good basketball. We’re playing hard, but we’re not playing good basketball, we’re not shooting well. We’ve just got to figure it out. Literally, words mean nothing now. Actions speak louder than words.”

The Raptors (28-18) face a team that ended its own five-game losing streak Monday with a win over the Houston Rockets before losing to the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Wednesday. Both games were in Milwaukee.

The Bucks (21-24) committed two turnovers and an offensive foul in the last 45 seconds to allow the 76ers to overcome a three-point disadvantage to win. The Bucks had overcome a 14-point first-half deficit.

“We just have to be more consistent,” said Greg Monroe who scored 28 points Wednesday. “We don’t play with the same focus. Monday, we were locked in on both ends. (Wednesday) we didn’t bring that. We won’t win every game, still, but it won’t be these ups and downs like this. We’ll put ourselves in a better position to win.

“As a team, we believe that’s where it starts for us. We lose sight of that and it haunts us. We knew they were going to shoot a lot of 3s. So, take that away first and be ready for the ball movement. … Everybody has to look in the mirror and see what kind of team we want to be.”

Said Bucks coach Jason Kidd: “When we play as a team we’re really good, but when we fracture and start to think about one guy or two guys, we get as bad as anybody in the league.”

Raptors coach Dwane Casey wants his team to try to maintain a positive outlook.

“It’s a long year,” he said. “Guys have to stay together, stay positive. I didn’t feel any quit whatsoever out of our group (Wednesday) and that’s important. I told them: ‘Your true fans, everyone will still be behind you. Just stay together and grind it out. We are going through a grind time. We will be stronger after this, coming out of this.'”

The Raptors have not been shooting well. The were 10-for-34 in 3-point attempts (29.4 percent) on Wednesday and shot 39-for-92 (42.4 percent) overall.

“Some of it is rhythm, some of it is guys playing in different positions and some of it is just missing shots,” Casey said. “I have to do a better job of drawing things up for them, get them different looks, whatever it is. I have all the confidence in the world in our shooters. You have to continue to shoot them, take them with conviction, take them with confidence and they are going to go in. You don’t forget how to shoot the basketball.”

It is hard to explain, however, how the Raptors shot only 57.9 percent (11-for-19) from the free-throw line.

The Raptors already have two wins this season against the Bucks.

Bucks guard/forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.5 points, eight assists and 7.5 rebounds in the two games.