Skip Bayless: Kyrie Irving is the Cavaliers’ MVP over LeBron

Kyrie Irving beat the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day with a sensational game-winner over Klay Thompson, and Irving scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Cavs erased a 14-point deficit with 9:34 to play.

On Monday’s episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless argued that Irving’s tendency to deliver late in games has made him the team’s true MVP.

“Let’s go to the final play of the game. It’s Kyrie bringing the ball up, going Russell Westbrook while LeBron goes to the far right corner of the the court with [Kevin Durant] on him and just says ‘I’m going to be a decoy.’

Nobody who can be in the MVP discussion can get away with just taking a backseat in the fourth quarter to the other guy on his team. The MVP of the Cavs is Kyrie Irving. I would hate to see what would happen to LeBron without Kyrie right now.”

James – especially early in his career – has received an overwhelming about of criticism over his unselfish play late in games. James obviously has a presence on the court even if he’s not the one taking the shots, and he did have four points, a steal and an assist over the last six minutes of the game.

It seems harsh to call out LeBron for not hogging the ball late in games, especially when he has a couple of All-Star-level teammates surrounding him in Irving and Kevin Love – but at the same time, James is the single-most dominant player of his generation. He’s proven over the years that he’s nearly unstoppable when he wants to get to the rim, so whenever he doesn’t, it stands out.

Shannon Sharpe argued that Irving presents the biggest dilemma to the Warriors, and that the game-winner could be the start of a dominant run for Irving.

“It’s one game, but we see right now: Steph Curry is no match for Kyrie. Kyrie can get to the bucket anytime he wants to, he can get any shot that he wants to.

…. There is nothing Kyrie can’t do. He can shoot the three, he’s good at the mid-range, he can get to the bucket with either hand. This young man is special. And I told you, Skip, the worst thing that could have happened to the NBA is that when the Cavaliers won and Kyrie hit that shot, his confidence went through the roof. It’s over.”